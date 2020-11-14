1/1
Phyllis A. Pfaff
Phyllis A. Pfaff

Bucyrus - Phyllis A. Pfaff, 80, died peacefully at her home Thursday evening, November 12, 2020 under the care of her family and OhioHealth Hospice.

She was born August 9, 1940 in Wayne County, Ohio to the late Harold W. and Thelma L. (Griner) Furniss. Phyllis graduated in 1958 from Norwayne High School where she was active in band and choir. While at a square dance, she caught the eye of a young man from Wooster by the name of Robert Pfaff. They were married September 25, 1960.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Pfaff; daughters, Cindy (Jeffery) Karns and Tammy (Jeff) Roe; grandchildren, Morgan Swavel (Joel Butt), Marissa Swavel, and Gage (Kayle) Roe; great grandchildren Lilly, Trenton, and Bentley; brother, Wade Bauman; sisters, Winona (Ray) Morrison, Waldene "Mary" Levers, and Wavalene Epling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Winton Bauman and sisters, Wanda Auble and Wanita Moser.

The Pfaffs moved to Bucyrus in the 1970s when they became franchisees of the local McDonald's restaurant. Phyllis was the bookkeeper for their businesses which also included Taco Bell restaurants, bowling alleys in Bucyrus and Galion, and apartments.

Phyllis and Bob led an active life and enjoyed bowling, golf, Bridge, Bingo, and travel including many trips to Las Vegas and memorable vacations in Hawaii and New Mexico. She was 4-H adviser to her daughters and also taught many of the same skills and projects to her grandchildren. They brought her great joy as she attended their activities and she loved hosting family gatherings in her home. She was also an avid reader and a member of Bucyrus Nazarene Church.

Private services are being held and Phyllis will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Those wishing to make donations in her memory are encouraged to make gifts payable to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center Mansfield or Bucyrus Nazarene Church. They can be given at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Phyllis' tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
