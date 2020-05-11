|
Phyllis E. Ramey
Bucyrus - Phyllis E. Ramey, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday May 11, 2020 at home. Phyllis was born July 18, 1937 in Bucyrus to the late Donald R. and Ella (Oberlander) Rossman. She was married May 15, 1954 to Robert L. Ramey who preceded her in death May 11, 2017. She was also preceded in death by brother Elwood Rossman.
Phyllis is survived by children Donald Ramey, Doreen (Mike) Pollock, and Donna Ramey all of Bucyrus.
Phyllis worked at Newberry's until it closed and then Don Young's market until it's closing. She last worked at Carle's market until July of 2004. Phyllis was formerly a member of the Ladies of the Moose and attended Zion United Methodist Church, she enjoyed cooking and working on the farm.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday May 23 at 2:00 at the Oakwood Cemetery Columbarium. Memorials may be made to the or the Avita Home Health Hospice and expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected]
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 11 to May 12, 2020