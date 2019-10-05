|
Phyllis M. Diederich
Bucyrus - Phyllis M. Diederich, 103, of Bucyrus died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and OhioHealth Hospice.
She was born January 27, 1916 in New Washington to the late Glenn and Alice (Clady) Ackerman. Phyllis graduated from New Washington High School in 1934. She was married May 20, 1941 to Carl H. Diederich who preceded her in death after 69 years of marriage on September 8, 2010.
Phyllis was a homemaker and a volunteer for many church and school activities. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she served as elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher, and the Ladies Guild. She was also a charter member of the volunteer service group at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Phyllis is survived by daughter Mary Alice Graham; grandsons, Mike (Tara) Graham and their children, Peyton and Katelin and Matt Graham and his fiancée Heidi Riggs. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Dale Graham; brother, Donald Ackerman; and sisters, Wilma Rowland and Bertha Auck.
Services will be held on Monday, October 7 at St. John's UCC, 120 S. Lane St., Bucyrus. Friends may call from 10 to 11:55 am and the funeral will begin at 12 Noon with Pastor Joe Platt officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 in Oakwood Cemetery.
The Diederich family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to St. John's UCC, Fairhaven Volunteer Service Group, or OhioHealth Hospice Marion and given at the church on the day of services or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Phyllis' tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 5, 2019