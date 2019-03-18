Ralph C. "Carl" Rexroad



BUCYRUS - Ralph Carlton "Carl" Rexroad, 80 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. Carl was born May 25, 1938 in Ritchie County, W. Virginia to the late Ashford Buren Rexroad Sr. and Virginia (Lemon) Rexroad. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Ashford Jr., Robert, Staunton, and infant sister Helen.



Carl is survived by son Ben (Julie) Rexroad of Bucyrus and grandson Tyler; sister Gloria (Charles) Gerringer and brother Gary Rexroad both of Findlay; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Carl was a Born Again Christian and attended church regularly. He graduated from Wharton H.S. in 1957, attended Bob Jones University, received his Bachelor's Degree from Findlay University and his Masters of Education from Bowling Green University. Carl taught History and other various subjects at Bell Center, Upper Sandusky, and Bucyrus. He worked at Bucyrus High School from 1968-1992 where he taught social studies and middle school science as well as supervising study halls and driver's education. Carl enjoyed antique sales, Ohio State, car shows, restoring model A's, and hit and miss engines.



The family will receive friends on Saturday March 23 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Lifeway Community Christian Fellowship, Whetstone St., Bucyrus. Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 pm with Gary Rexroad officiating, private graveside services will be held later in Wharton/Richland Union Cemetery. The Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Church. Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary