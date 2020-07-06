1/1
Ralph C. Studer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph C. Studer

New Washington - Ralph C. Studer, age 91, resident of New Washington, Ohio passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1929 in New Washington, Ohio to the late Albert and Dora (Hertzer) Studer and had been a resident of New Washington his entire life.

He was a 1947 graduate of New Washington High School and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, his vegetable garden, which included his special popcorn, growing his mini-orchard, canning and freezing his produce, refinishing furniture, making rosaries for family, playing his harmonicas, and acting as the family barber. His parents owned and operated Uhl Pioneer Hatchery where he worked; he was a former employee of Bremer Aluminum, Plymouth Foundry, Mansfield Brass, C. E. White Company, and retired from Galion Iron Works after 38 years.

He is survived by seven children, Donna (William) Durtschi, David Studer, Thomas (Michele) Studer, Diana Studer, Christina (David) Boehler, Tim (Susan) Studer and Jennifer (Mark) Dornbirer; nineteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Roger Studer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann; a son, Ronald Studer; a daughter, Brenda Studer; three brothers, Jarlath, Edwin and Eugene Studer; and sister, Eva Mahl.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ralph's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or Avita Home, Health and Hospice of Galion. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved