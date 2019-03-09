Ralph G. Schifer



BUCYRUS - Ralph G. Schifer, 83 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Ralph was born February 22, 1936 in Bucyrus to the late Carl and Arlettie (Miller) Schifer. He was married August 13, 1955 to Norma (Gearhart) Schifer who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons Ed, Randy, and Andy as well as 7 siblings.



Ralph is also survived by children Ricki (Angela) Schifer of Bucyrus; Rebecca Eicholt of W. Virginia; Teresa (Randy) Smith and Julie (Brad) Powers both of Bucyrus; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren; sisters Barb Miller of Marion; Helen Case of Bucyrus; and Bertha Rothlesberger of Galion; as well as nieces and nephews.



Ralph retired from Timken in 1972 and continued to farm until 5 years ago. He also worked at Mathews Care Dealership until 3 years ago. Ralph was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph was a devoted husband and he and Norma did everything together throughout their 63 years of marriage.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Good Hope Lutheran Church with Rev. Renee Ahern officiating, burial will follow in Brokensword Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , , or the Church Stained Glass Window Fund. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com