Ray Cassaro
Bucyrus - Raymond F. Cassaro, 73, of Bucyrus died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was born December 31, 1945 in Bucyrus to the late Victor Sr. and Dorothy V. (Teynor) Cassaro and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1963. Ray loved the music of the 1960s and was a great dancer. He served during Vietnam in the Air Force from 1963-67, one year in the Army National Guard, and over 20 years in the Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing where he worked as an aircraft maintenance superintendent and retired a highly decorated Master Sergeant in 1992. Ray married the former Connie Dicks on August 24, 1974, sharing nearly 45 years and wonderful memories. After retirement, he and Connie owned and operated Lunker Louie's Bait & Tackle Shop and Five-Star Driving School. They enjoyed long daily car rides and spending time at their place in Port Clinton.
Ray will be remembered as a hard-working, soft-spoken perfectionist who was willing to help anyone with anything and will be missed by the lives he touched. When not working on home projects, his favorite place to be was near or on the water fishing and ice fishing. He loved his boat and going out with his nephews on their C-Trader Charter service. Ray was a man who loved God and read his Bible every day. He and Connie loved their friends from the GriefShare support group, and they attended First Alliance Church. Ray was also a member of AmVets Post 27, Moose Lodge 669, American Legion Post 181, and the Air Force Museum in Dayton.
Ray is survived by wife, Connie; children, Sean Cassaro, Michelle (Ken) Perry, Charlie Frazier, Douglas Holt, and Tim Holt; grandchildren, Elle, Eden and Eva Cassaro, Michael, Melannie, and Marina Perry, and Jared and Kathleen Holt; great grandchildren, Connor, Natalee, Jaren, and Kylee; brother, Victor Jr. (Dorothy) Cassaro; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Ed) Monk; brother-in-law, Freddie Dicks; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved Miniature Golden Doodle, Tia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Yvonne Holt and brother-in-law, Donnie Dicks.
The Cassaro family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4 from 2-5 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus where Ray's funeral will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bill Strader officiating and will conclude with military rites by the 179th Airlift Wing Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial Donations are encouraged to be made payable to First Alliance Church or Humane Society Serving Crawford County and can be given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Ray's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 2, 2019