Ray John Long
New Washington - Ray John Long, age 95, longtime resident of New Washington, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at The Willows in Willard. He was born on November 26, 1924, in Havana, Ohio, to the late John and Augusta (Wilhelm) Long. Ray was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and was a Navy Veteran having served during WWII. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, playing cards, playing softball and watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers.
He is survived by 5 children, James (Dolores) Long of Miller City, Ohio; Linda (Robert) Yutzy of Nebo, North Carolina; Patricia (Jeffrey) Spiess of Bay Village, Ohio; Thomas (Kim) Long of Wooster, Ohio; Michael (Andrea) Long of Chatfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Eileen Studer of Bucyrus, OH.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Regina (Bechtel) Long in 2018; a brother, Fred Long and a sister Myrtle Mahl.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington, where his Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Indians Charities, 2401 Ontario Street, Cleveland, OH 44115 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting
www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020