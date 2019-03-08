|
Rhonda L. Smith
BUCYRUS - Rhonda L. Smith, 65, of Bucyrus, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 following a recent illness.
She was born January 17, 1954 in Bucyrus to the late Ronald and Bonnie (Hoskinson) Byers and was a 1972 graduate of Bucyrus High School. She married her high school sweetheart, David K. "Snuffy" Smith on August 28, 1971 and for the next several years cared for her family's needs as a homemaker. As her children grew older, Rhonda worked as a manager of the 98 Drive Thru; spent several years as a housekeeper for Teynor Mobile Homes; and when the Holiday Inn opened in Bucyrus, she served as a manager until her health no longer allowed.
Rhonda's life revolved around her family and this included any friends of theirs. The Smith's doors were always open to others and Rhonda served as a second mother to many children in the Maple Street neighborhood. Much laughter was had over many years of backyard camping and Rhonda wasn't shy about cooking and baking for others. She will be remembered for her incredible beef and homemade noodles, stuffed peppers, and fried potatoes and it wasn't uncommon for her to visit Kroger a couple times a day to stock up on supplies.
Rhonda enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to have taken many trips with her mom as well as others. She and Dave enjoyed following Formula One racing and made trips to Watkins Glen, NY for the racing excitement. She occasionally crafted and, more recently, Rhonda liked coloring adult coloring books, often sharing her masterpieces with others.
Rhonda is survived by those she was happiest to be around, including her two children, Kristy (Josh) Wilson and David (Stephanie) Smith; seven grandchildren, Ronald Agin, Johnathan Agin, Alyssa Agin, Karalee Wilson, Jenny Jenkins, Taylor Smith, and Keith Smith; seven great grandchildren, Amelia Agin, Axton Agin, Leighton Agin, Braydan Engler, Mia Engler, Liberty Smith, and Kiara Jenkins; brother, Jimmy Byers Sr.; sister-in-law, Bobbi Byers; a special niece and nephew, Kiara Myers and Jimmy Byers Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Bedson and Carol Hoppe; and one brother-in-law, Allen (Chrystine) Smith.
She is rejoined with her husband "Snuffy" who died May 13, 2012 and her two brothers, one who died at birth and Robert Byers.
Her family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday, March 10 at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will be held at 11:00 am Monday with Pastor Bernie France officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be given to the funeral home to assist with expenses and photos and memories are encouraged on her tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 8, 2019