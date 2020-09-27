Rhonda Lahman
Bucyrus - Rhonda Sue Lahman, 56, of Bucyrus died September 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Rhonda was born October 25, 1963 in Bucyrus to Sandra Powers Blankenship and the late Aaron "Highway" Blankenship. She graduated from Bucyrus High School. She worked at Swan as a customer service representative for 37 years. During that time, she met the love of her life Roger Lahman. Then they got married on March 24, 2007. During the last 17 years of her life she also owned and operated Buckeye Taxi. Both jobs were perfect for her as she was a caring individual and a hard worker who loved lending a helping hand.
The most important things in her life were her family. She loved and cherished her husband and daughters. She would always jump at the opportunity to help them and others. Rhonda always led by example for her daughters by doing her best and treating others how she would want to be treated. When she wasn't working or assisting friends and family, Rhonda was rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Cleveland Browns.
Rhonda will be deeply missed by her husband; daughters Lauren, Lacey Lahman, and Lesley Lahman; son Neal Orewiler; grandson Isaac Orewiler; sisters Dianne Alberty and Debra Rupert; brother Steven Blankenship; and her many nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandma Sarah "Nini" Powers, and her best friend Joann Thompson.
The Lahman family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 30 from 10 - 11:55am at Wise Funeral Service with a funeral service at 12pm with Pastor Bobby Wallar officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family encourages those who attend to wear their favorite Ohio State Buckeye or Cleveland Browns attire in honor of Rhonda.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and sent to the funeral home at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820. Memories and photos may be shared on her tribute page at wisefuneral.com
.