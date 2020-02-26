|
Richard Allen Wagers
Bucyrus - Richard "Rich" Allen Wagers, age 77, passed away at Stein Hospice of Sandusky Sunday, February 23. Rich was born to the late Alvin and Dorothy "Boyce" Wagers June 8, 1960 in Millersburg Ohio. Rich and Martha "Miner" Wagers have been married 59 years June 25, 1960 is their anniversary date. Rich is preceded in death by parents, sister, Elizabeth Wagers, Kay Franks, and brother Gary Wagers.
Rich is survived by wife Martha Wagers; children Tina (Mike) Snyder, Mark (Ellen) Wagers, and Daniel (Stephanie) Wagers; grandchildren, Chris, David (Shelby), Marc (Rebekah), Andy (Samantha), Isabella, and Josie; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jenny Wagers, Marilyn (Ivan) Ott, and Karen (Homer) Sidle, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rich worked as a manager of Pickwick Farms for many years. He loved training and working with racehorses. He was a member of the United States Trotters Association. Rich was also a member of Moreland Methodist Church. Rich enjoyed watching his Ohio sports teams, specifically, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The family will be receiving friends and family Wednesday March 4, at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home from 1PM-3PM. There will be a service following the visiting hours at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020