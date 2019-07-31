Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
BUCYRUS - Richard "Dickie Bird" Baird, 88 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019 at home. Richard was born July 23, 1931 in Shiloh to the late Roy and Mabel (Lutz) Baird. He was married June 21, 1953 to Clara Marie (DeWitt) Baird who survives. He is also survived by son Timothy Ray (Cathy) Baird of Bucyrus; granddaughter Ashley "Mandy" (Wade) Reininger of North Robinson; two great grandchildren Shane and Shawn Reininger; and sister Marilyn (Don) Lowmiller of New Winchester.

Richard moved from Shelby to Bucyrus in 1963 and retired from the Ohio State Patrol in 1994 after 32 years. Richard served in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Korean War. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Post #181 and served on the Burial Ritual Squad for many years. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #27 and the Bucyrus Moose Lodge. Richard enjoyed attending auctions and helping others. He sold racing programs at the fair for several years and enjoyed tinkering in his garage.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service, Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Veteran Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 181. Memorials may be made to the Gifts for Yanks and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 31, 2019
