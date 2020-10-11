Richard D. Ekleberry
Richard D. Ekleberry, age 82, of 2106 Township Highway 136, Sycamore, Ohio died at 12:32 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on May 6, 1938 in Sycamore, Ohio to Roscoe and Thelma (Bare) Ekleberry. He married Marjy (Wallace) Ekleberry on December 25, 1956 and she died on June 30, 2004. He then married Deborah (Adkins) Ekleberry on October 17, 2009 and she survives.
Surviving are the following children, Debra (Brian) Burks, rural Sycamore, Ohio, Steven D. Ekleberry, rural Sycamore, Ohio, and Pamela (Terry "TC") Coleman, Sycamore, Ohio. Surviving stepchildren are Chad (Amber) Goodman, Vanlue, Ohio, and Kisha (E.J.) Taylor, Sycamore, Ohio. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Erlene Ekleberry, and two brothers, Bobby and Donald Ekleberry, besides his first wife and parents.
Dick was Owner/President of Sycamore Telephone Company which he started in 1956. He was a 1956 graduate of Sycamore High School. Dick was a former member of the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Dept. & EMS. He was the Fire Chief for 20 years and also was responsible for starting the EMS service in Sycamore. He also started Bingo which was run for many years by the Fire Dept. & EMS. He was a social member of the Sycamore American Legion Post #250, was a life member of the Upper Sandusky Elks Lodge #83 and was a member of Enterprise Lode #579 F & A.M. Sycamore. He was a life member of Rogers Lake, member of the Coon Hunters Association, Tiffin, Ohio, was a member of the Mohawk Historical Society, was inducted into the Mohawk Athletic Hall of Fame, was a former board member of the Mohawk Community Library Foundation Board, was a former Wyandot County Sheriff Auxiliary Member, and was a current member of the Ohio Telephone Association and the Ohio Telecom Association.
For hobbies, growing up he helped his dad at his salvage yard and also helped at his fur house in Sycamore. He loved to go coon hunting with his dogs and loved to go to Michigan to hunt mushrooms. He loved to go to Lake Erie and spend time on his boat fishing and staying at his cottage at Marblehead. He also loved NASCAR and traveled to a lot of races over the years with his 40' motor home. He also loved to support the kids in the community who were involved in 4-H, especially at the Wyandot County Fair where Sycamore Telephone bought a lot of animals during the yearly sale. He also loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.
Funeral services for Dick will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, Ohio with Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3-8 PM at the funeral home. It will be required by state law for everybody who comes to visitation or the funeral to wear a mask. The family would like everybody to dress casually if you come for visitation or the funeral service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mohawk Community Library, Mohawk Historical Society, or the Donor's Choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.WaltonMooreFuneralHome.com
