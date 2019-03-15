|
|
Richard Dale Billings
- - Richard Dale Billings was born August 20, 1924 to Charles and Leona Watts Billings in Wyandot County where he attended grade school. The family later relocated to Crawford County where Richard completed his schooling at the former Mt. Zion School in 1942. He then enrolled at Ohio State University. His studies were interrupted at which time he was inducted into the United States Army serving twenty—eight months in the South Pacific. After his discharge he completed his degree in Find Arts and Education and went to work in the Fashion Industry in Chicago, Illinois. He left this career to study for the ministry. After his ordination he served as a minister, teacher and counsellor in Churches in Michigan and Illinois. He served as Minister at Oak Park, Illinois from 1967—2017 and due to health issues scaled back his ministry to counseling only.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Robert (Jenny) Billings, Wilford (Isabelle) Billings and sister June (Ray) Heil. He is survived by one sister Lillian (Billy) Martin as well as nieces and nephews Billy, Charles and Jayne Billings from Thornville, Joyce (Bill) Bloomfield, Linda Heil, Pam (Bill) Wert and Jacalyn Groves of Bucyrus. In addition he is survived by a long time friend and caregiver John LuFruit and a host of friendsfrom the Oak Park, 111 nois area.
He will be missed by his family and friends but have been blessed to have him in our family and lives.
He entered into his Eternal Rest February 18, 2019 and Memorial Services were held March 9, 2019 at the Unity Fox Valley Church in Batavia, Illnois.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 15, 2019