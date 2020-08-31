Richard "Pat" Egnor
HUNTSVILLE - Richard Patrick Egnor, 61 of Indian Lake, passed peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 following an extended illness.
He was born October 2, 1958 in Dayton to Norman J. Egnor who resides in Bucyrus and Beverly A. (Dewitt) Egnor who preceded him in death in 2016. Pat was raised in Bucyrus and was a 1977 graduate of Bucyrus High School, where he will be remembered as an excellent linebacker and long snapper for the Redmen. Following high school, Pat tried out and continued his football career for a few more years, playing for the semi pro, Shelby Blues.
He moved to Columbus and spent a few years working at Worthington Industries before enrolling at The Ohio State University, earning his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Pat was hired by Nestle in Marysville and worked in research and development for many years until his health declined.
From a young age, Pat spent many weekends watching races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. This interest became quite a passion and led to the purchase of a Chevrolet Camaro that he raced in amateur events. His life was happily consumed by racing at various tracks in the tri-state area. Pat also found great joy in socializing with friends and family. He loved living at Indian Lake where there was much time spent boating and he was proud of hosting his annual hog roast every fall, creating many good memories.
He loved following Browns and Buckeyes football and cherished time spent with his parents and brother for a round of golf. Pat had a great sense of humor and loved making others laugh. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bellefontaine, Moose Lodge at Indian Lake, and the National Auto Sport Association.
In addition to his dad, Pat is survived by a brother, Timothy Michael "Mike" Egnor of Lewis Center; nieces, Meghan Egnor and McKenzie Egnor; great niece, Gabriella; uncle, James (Lynn) Dewitt; aunt, Lisa Dewitt and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mom.
All services for Pat will be held Friday, September 4 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio. Masonic Rites will begin at 10:30 am, calling hours from 11-12:55 pm and funeral at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to a charity of choice
and will be accepted through the funeral home. Photos and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
. Should you be unable to attend services, a toast with fellow friends would be fitting.