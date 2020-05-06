|
Richard J. Strickland
Bucyrus - Richard J. Strickland, 81, of Bucyrus died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and Kindred Hospice.
He was born March 1, 1939 in Mayfield, Utah to the late Julius and Jessie (Keele) Strickland. They soon made their way to Julius' hometown of Laurel, Mississippi where Richard grew up with his two sisters and enjoying the outdoors. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Joanne Kelly when they were in the seventh grade. After graduating high school, Richard joined the US Air Force and married Joanne on November 4, 1957. He was honorably discharged in 1961 and enrolled in Mississippi State University where he studied mechanical engineering. He later earned master's degrees in business and hazardous waste management. Richard worked for General Electric in Jackson, Miss. and moved to Bucyrus in 1979 where he retired as Assistant Manager of GE's Lamp Plant. He then operated the Crawford County Landfill for a time.
Richard will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, friend and public servant. He and Carolyn enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, gardening, and looked forward to dinners out with friends. He liked tinkering around the house and seeing that lots of strands of GE Christmas lights decorated his home during the holidays. When his children were growing up, he was with them in the YMCA's Indian Guide and Princess groups and supported their varied interests. "Papa's" orneriness and funny spirit was always on display for his granddaughters who he loved dearly.
Richard was honored to use his talents for civic duty and served the Bucyrus community on the Platting Committee and as Safety Service Director. He also served on the boards of the Salvation Army, Red Cross, and Bucyrus Rotary Club. The coffee group at Hardee's will miss his presence as well. In recent years, he enjoyed the company of Peepers the cat, seeing that his squirrels were well fed, and he still got a kick out of tormenting his family.
Richard is survived by children, Dr. R. Todd (Dr. Becky) Strickland of Bucyrus, Kelly DeBlaere (Wendy DeBlaere) of La Crescenta, California, and J. Micah Strickland of Bucyrus; granddaughters, Samantha and Delaney Strickland; and sisters, Bonnie (Ray) Dew and family and Ireda (Roderick) Walters and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Joanne, his bride of 61 years, on September 6, 2019.
Please join Richard's family at his graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday, May 9 where his funeral will be held at 2:00 pm with military rites by the US Air Force and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Bucyrus Salvation Army and given at the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Richard's tribute video will be shared on his page at www.wisefuneral.com where your memories and photos are encouraged as well.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 6 to May 7, 2020