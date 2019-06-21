|
Rita Dannenhauer
Upper Sandusky - Rita A. Dannenhauer, 96, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by her family after a very short illness. She slipped peacefully into God's arms after a life very well lived.
Rita was born on August 7, 1922 in Upper Sandusky, to Charles and Irene (Fischer) Dannenhauer. She was the oldest of three children and was born in the years prior to the Great Depression. She lost her father to a car accident when she was just 12 years old but that didn't stop her from living a life of great interest and accomplishment.
Rita is survived by her brother Donald "DC" (Joey) Dannenhauer of Nevada, five nieces and nephews, Deborah Pinion of Upper Sandusky, Elizabeth Dannenhauer of Fancy Gap, Virginia, Joseph (Kathy) Dannenhauer of Phoenix, Arizona, David Dannenhauer of Marion, and Michael Dannenhauer of Washington, D.C. Along with many great and great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her younger sister Jane whom she missed dearly.
She was a 1939 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, and in her mid twenties, Rita moved with her sister Jane to Washington, D.C. where they both worked at the highest levels of government. Rita worked at the White House for President Richard Nixon and earned a spot in his book "Six Crises". She and Jane traveled the world and collected friends far and wide. The Dannenhauer Sisters, as they were known, loved their lives in Washington and made the most out of every opportunity. In retirement they moved back to their beloved Ohio and lived in Columbus for many years before returning to Upper Sandusky to be closer to their brother and his family.
She was an active member of The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, Washington. D.C., and after her move to Columbus a member of St. Joan of Arc in Powell, Ohio. And a former member of the Tri Sigma Sorority in Upper Sandusky.
Throughout her life Rita's wit and humor were always at the forefront of her personality. She always looked at the bright side of life and enjoyed her life immensely. Though Rita lived quite an extraordinary life she always remained that little girl from Upper Sandusky.
Services for Rita A. Dannenhauer will be private with burial at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.
There will be no public calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky, or the Activities Fund at The Inn at Westbrook, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 21, 2019