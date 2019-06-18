|
Ritchie Steiger
Bucyrus - Ritchie A. Steiger 60, of Bucyrus fell ill unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 12 and died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born in Crestline Hospital on October 2, 1958 to Otto Richard and Jeanne (Sharrock) Steiger who survive. He went to Wynford High School where he graduated in 1977. Ritchie met the love of his life, Christa Shuler of Shelby at the Mad Bull in 1984. They were married October 5, 1985. Ritchie was a dedicated and loyal employee of GE in Bucyrus for 40 years until his recent retirement.
He and Christa have been staples in the Bucyrus community. You could always find him out doing yard work and tending to the house on Oak Drive. One of Ritchie and Christa's favorite things to do was take trips to Columbus to spend time with their sons. On Friday nights, you could find him hanging out in the garage with Mike and Randy Deaver. He and Christa attended mass every Saturday, as they were faithful members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The rest of their time was spent together doing various activities like drinking wine out on the deck, going out with the Smiths at Baker's and Old 30, dining with the Burrer's and just enjoying time as a married couple. From exploring Ohio wineries to trips around the world, including a recent Germany vacation with the boys to visit Christa's extended family, he and Christa loved traveling. Cruises were his favorite, especially the California Coast tour. He enjoyed classic rock, was an avid fitness enthusiast, and loved dogs, especially basset hounds, including his current basset, Hazel. Since his retirement, he was enjoying frequent visits with his parents, keeping up with the Cleveland Indians, and devoting all his extra time to Christa.
Ritchie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Christa; sons, Shaun and Wesley (Merideth Cooper) Steiger; parents, Dick and Jeanne; mother-in-law, Monika Shuler; brothers-in-law, Mike (Mary) Shuler and Mark (Donna) Shuler; sisters-in-law, Erika (Mark) Seitz and Kelly Steiger; nieces and nephews, Daniel, Megan, Sarah, Isaac, Carter, David, Nina, and Lucas; numerous cousins; special friends, Ron and Connie Smith and Jeff and Laura Burrer; and second sons, Daniel Rachel and Austin Smith. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Lee and Steven Ray Steiger and father-in-law, David Shuler.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Pahl Fahrbach officiating.
Those wishing to make a contribution in Ritchie's memory are asked to make them payable to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Voice of Hope and they can be given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 18, 2019