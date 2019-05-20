Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert E. "Bob" Kegley Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Kegley

Shelby - Robert E. "Bob" Kegley, age 70, of Shelby, died Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at The Good Shepherd in Ashland.

Bob was born July 13, 1948 in Shelby, the son of the late Harley Dexter and Wanda Irene (Swank) Kegley. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from MTD Shelby Operations where he was a tow motor operator. Bob was a nature lover who enjoyed watching birds, flowers, and gardening.

Bob is survived by 3 sons: Dale Kegley of West Carrollton, Stephen Kegley of Bucyrus, and Mark Kegley of Shelby; a step-daughter: Lorie (John) White of Shelby; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Anthony (Cathy) Kegley of Port Clinton and David (Jenny) Kegley of Willard; and 2 sisters: Shirley (Don) Leininger of Willard and Betty (Ivan) Johnson of Mansfield. In addition to his parents, his wife, Diana L. (Rabold) Kegley, also preceded him in death.

Friends and family are welcome on Wednesday, May 22, 2019from 4-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to The Good Shepherd and left in care of the funeral home.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 20, 2019
