Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Niedermier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Niedermier


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Niedermier Obituary
Robert E. Niedermier

BUCYRUS - Robert Eugene Niedermier, 88 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Robert was born May 2, 1931 in North Auburn, OH to the late Alfred and Rosalin (Bellen) Niedermier. He was married June 6, 1931 to Rheta (Cowan) Niedermier who preceded him in death on January 2, 2006. He was also preceded in death by son Robert Kim Niedermier; daughter Ronda Niedermier; brothers Donald and Jack; as well as one sister Norma. Robert is survived by one daughter Robin E. Smith, 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; special friend Carol Trout, and one sister Zella Russ.

Robert moved to Bucyrus in 1936 and was a longtime firefighter at the Bucyrus Fire Department retiring in 1986. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and recipient of the Purple Heart. Robert was a Life Member of AMVETS Post 27. Robert also had worked at Timken and Home Sheet Metal.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of service. Memorials may be given to the Bucyrus Fire Department and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now