Robert F. Jones

BUCYRUS - Robert F. Jones, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus. Bob was born February 21, 1938 in Mansfield, OH to the late Robert E. Jones and Mary Alberta (Wynn) Shaw. He was married June 24, 1981 to Martha Jean (Atherton) Jones who preceded him in death on February 27, 2010. He was also preceded in death by sisters Betty Shaw, Barbara Peck, and Margaret Primmer; brother Harry H. Shaw Jr.; and nieces Sherrie Albright and Janet Sibbolds.

Robert is survived by brothers William (Betty) Shaw; Ronald (Connie) Shaw; Daniel Shaw; sister Mary Lou (Raymond) Welch, all of Bucyrus as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob retired from Carlisle Engineering Products and was a former member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Assoc. and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com








Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
