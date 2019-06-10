|
Robert G. Wagner
Bucyrus - Robert G. Wagner, 97, of Bucyrus died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus where he had been cared for since March.
He was born in Crawford County on December 17, 1921 to the late Thomas Glen and Barbara M. (Steinhilber) Wagner and grew up on the family farm in Whetstone Twp. He went to North Robinson High School where he played clarinet in the orchestra, managed the basketball team, was a state FFA degree holder and the last surviving member of the class of 1939, recently commemorating 80 years. He was a member of the Bucyrus United Methodist Church and the former Salem and Grace EUB churches and the Ever-Faithful Sunday School class. Bob was also a member of the Crawford County Antique Farm Machinery Association, Farm Bureau Council, Ohio Cattlemen's Association, and longtime RFD tour host.
Bob met the love of his life while attending OSU's farmers week in 1946. He asked Mary H. Segner, a student working the lunch counter, to a square dance and they married on August 2, 1947. Robert and Mary's honeymoon in Cuba was the first of many trips throughout the world and most of the USA including China, Brazil, Netherlands, Alaska and Hawaii. On the homefront, he stayed abreast of his and his fellow farmers land and livestock with frequent weekend drives and visits. He will be remembered for his love of agriculture, travel, and his wealth of knowledge and sharp memory will be missed by those who were privileged to hold a conversation with him. Robert also spent a lot of time tinkering on his cherished Graham-Bradley tractor (a close replica of his first), taking photographs, watching his calves, and enjoyed growing pumpkins for his grandchildren to carve in the fall.
Robert is survived by his children, Lee Ann (Harold) Leonhard, Marty (Gary) Keck, Lary (Charlene) Wagner, Tom (Cheryl) Wagner and Richard (Joan) Wagner; 13 grandchildren, Larry (Emily) Leonhard, Duane (Julie) Leonhard, Dona (Lee) Rhea, Kori Daniels, Scot (Angie) Keck, Kent (Stephanie) Keck, Dan Wagner, Sara Wagner, Jodi (Lee) Blubaugh, Darren Wagner, Crystal (Jeff) Miller, Amanda (DJ) Kramer, and David Wagner; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Paul R. Wagner; and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his bride of 67 years, Mary, in 2015, and sister-in-law, Lucille Wagner. The Wagner family would like to thank the excellent team of caregivers who looked after Bob for the past several years.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12 from 4-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. His funeral will be at 11:00 am on Thursday at the Bucyrus UMC Worship Center with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Col. Crawford FFA Scholarship or Bucyrus UMC Building Fund and can be given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Bob's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 10, 2019