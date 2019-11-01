Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kissling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gene Kissling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gene Kissling Obituary
Robert Gene Kissling

Bucyrus - Robert Gene Kissling, age 68, passed away at Heartland of Bucyrus October 30. Robert was born to the late Carl E. Kissling and Mildred (Kurts) Kissling on November 6, 1950 in Bucyrus Ohio. Robert is married to Kaye (Olmstead) Kissling on October 29, 1978. Robert is preceded in death by parents.

Robert is survived by wife of 41 years, Kaye Kissling; children, Sean Leroy Kissling and Andrew Lee Kissling; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Kissling, Zach Bonham, Ronna Jo Kissling, Shawna Kissling, Paige Kissling; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Kissling; and sisters, Sharon Alspach and Carol Foght as well as several nieces and nephews.

Robert enjoyed sports, he was a bowler and was involved in league play. He coached softball and minor league for a number of years as well. He had a large pop can collection and enjoyed spending time with his family any time he could. Robert was also into landscaping and taking care of the yard work around his house.

Visiting and Services will be at the American Legion in Bucyrus Ohio Saturday November 2, at 2PM. Memorials may be made through Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now