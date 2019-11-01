|
|
Robert Gene Kissling
Bucyrus - Robert Gene Kissling, age 68, passed away at Heartland of Bucyrus October 30. Robert was born to the late Carl E. Kissling and Mildred (Kurts) Kissling on November 6, 1950 in Bucyrus Ohio. Robert is married to Kaye (Olmstead) Kissling on October 29, 1978. Robert is preceded in death by parents.
Robert is survived by wife of 41 years, Kaye Kissling; children, Sean Leroy Kissling and Andrew Lee Kissling; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Kissling, Zach Bonham, Ronna Jo Kissling, Shawna Kissling, Paige Kissling; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Kissling; and sisters, Sharon Alspach and Carol Foght as well as several nieces and nephews.
Robert enjoyed sports, he was a bowler and was involved in league play. He coached softball and minor league for a number of years as well. He had a large pop can collection and enjoyed spending time with his family any time he could. Robert was also into landscaping and taking care of the yard work around his house.
Visiting and Services will be at the American Legion in Bucyrus Ohio Saturday November 2, at 2PM. Memorials may be made through Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019