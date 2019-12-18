|
|
Robert James Stephenson
Robert James Stephenson, age 83, of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on December 12, 2019. The visitation and funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, December 22nd at CT Church (Calvary Temple), located at 1158 Cleveland Rd. W, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Visitation will be from 2:30-4, the funeral service will be from 4-4:45.
Robert, son of Robert and Gertrude [Eckstein] Stephenson, was born in Fremont on November 17, 1936. His early years were spent in the communities of New Washington and Attica helping his family on their farms. He graduated from Bowling Green State University where he received a degree in education with a focus in History.
Robert was married to Mary Jo Zielske. They were married on December 22nd, 1972 and were married for 42 years before Mary Jo preceded him in death on May 8, 2015.
Robert is survived by his sister Barbara and his children Sonya, James, Rebekah, and Jody.
Bob had a great smile and was a generous and compassionate individual who loved to help others. He will be dearly missed.
Robert worked first as a park ranger. He then worked as a history teacher, coach, and an athletic director at Perkins High School for 42 years. He enjoyed making people smile, farming, and sports trivia. Bob was an active supporter of his church and community.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in his name to CT Church (Calvary Temple), 1158 Cleveland Road W., Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or to Perkins High School Athletic Department, 3714 Campbell Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Arrangements entrusted to the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Bob's family at davidfkoch.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019