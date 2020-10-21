1/
Rodney P. Fogleson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney P. Fogleson

Lathrop, MO - Rodney P. Fogleson, 50, of Lathrop, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1970 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Robert and Margaret (McCarthy) Fogleson.

A true outdoorsman, Rodney enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed at Rogers Sporting Goods in the archery department. Prior to that, he served honorably in the United States Navy.

Rodney is survived by his brothers, Allen (Olivia) Fogleson of Canton, Georgia and Charles (Amanda) Fogleson of Muskegon, Michigan; sisters, Roberta Fogleson of Willard and Pamela Fogleson of Muskegon, Michigan; nieces, Candace, Alexandria, and Gwyneth; nephews, Adam and Andrew; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Friday October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to National Bowhunter Education Foundation nbef.org. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
414 E Main St
New Washington, OH 44854
(419) 492-2174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Secor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved