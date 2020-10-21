Rodney P. Fogleson
Lathrop, MO - Rodney P. Fogleson, 50, of Lathrop, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1970 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Robert and Margaret (McCarthy) Fogleson.
A true outdoorsman, Rodney enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was employed at Rogers Sporting Goods in the archery department. Prior to that, he served honorably in the United States Navy.
Rodney is survived by his brothers, Allen (Olivia) Fogleson of Canton, Georgia and Charles (Amanda) Fogleson of Muskegon, Michigan; sisters, Roberta Fogleson of Willard and Pamela Fogleson of Muskegon, Michigan; nieces, Candace, Alexandria, and Gwyneth; nephews, Adam and Andrew; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Friday October 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to National Bowhunter Education Foundation nbef.org
.
.