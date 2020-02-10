|
|
Rodney R. Rittenhour
OCEOLA - Rodney R. Rittenhour, 84 of Oceola passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital following an apparent heart attack. Rodney was born February 12, 1935 in Crawford Co. to the late Robert and Anna Marie (Winemiller) Rittenhour. He was married September 8, 1956 to Edith (Butler) Rittenhour who survives. Rodney is also survived by children William of Nevada; Jan (Sondra) of Galion; Angel (John) Gillen of Upper Sandusky; Clayton (Amy Jarvis) of Bucyrus; and Rhea Farmer of Bucyrus; grandchildren Michael of Bucyrus, Emma (David) Evans of Galion, Chet of Upper Sandusky and Eugene of McGuffey, OH, Merry (Richard) Daughtry of Wapakoneta, OH, Logan and Keegan Gillen of Upper Sandusky, Dalton (Aerielle Lewis) of Bucyrus, and Talon (Emily) of Cardington; great grandchildren Tyler, Callen, Aubrey, Dylan, Xander, Gabriel, Gunner, Eden, Avery, Rylee, Devyn, Sylas, Stella, Zoe, and Madison; brother John Rittenhour of CA; sister Marlene Rothhaar of Sulphur Springs; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rodney graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1953. He worked for the railroad beginning in 1958 and worked as a Conductor until retiring in 1996 from Conrail. Rodney enjoyed the outdoors doing things such as gardening, mushroom hunting, and fishing and hunting. He was a Lifetime member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 3:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Angel officiating, burial will follow in Oceola Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020