Rodney Shofner
Bellville - Rodney Joseph Shofner of Mansfield and recently of Bellville passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness. He was 79.
Rodney was born October 13, 1940, in Bucyrus to parents Joseph Vester & Madeline (James) Shofner. He was a 1958 graduate of Bucyrus High School and attended the University of Maryland, The Ohio State University, and Ohio Northern where he studied industrial psychology and was known for his antics with the fraternity Delta Tau Chi. He joined the US Army to serve his country as a medevac pilot, flying UH-1 Huey choppers in Cambodia during the early 60s. After the Army, he decided he wanted to work with his hands and took a job as a Tool & Die Maker at Therm-O-Disc where he later retired.
At a party in the late 60s, he met a charming young woman named Connie Sue Taylor. The pair married September 30, 1967, and together had three children. He was a wonderful father and husband who stood by his wife's side through her struggle with early-onset Alzheimer's until she passed away in 2003. Around that time he met Therm-O-Disc coworker Carolyn (McLaughlin) Finley and a romance blossomed between the two and—with his daughter's encouragement—the couple married August 18, 2003.
Rod was a lifelong member of New Life Church of Christ in Bellville where he served as Elder and Sunday School teacher for 30+ years. He was also a member of the NRA and enjoyed target practice with his kids. He was a big fan of The OSU and Miami Dolphins football teams. He collected many things including Hot Wheels cars, Heisey glass, and especially sports cards—a passion he shared with his son Casey. He loved vintage cars and years ago enjoyed working with his son Paris to restore a vintage Monte Carlo. Rod was currently restoring a 1973 red Corvette. Of his many talents—including singing and playing the dulcimer and mandolin—his greatest talent was telling engaging stories that would captivate his audience.
He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Shofner of Mansfield; his daughter Heidi (Barry) Dutt of Cardington; sons Paris (Amy) Shofner of Leesburg, VA and Casey (Miranda) Shofner of Sunbury; grandchildren Allee Dutt, RJ Shofner, Hudson Shofner, Grady Shofner, Remington Shofner, and Josh Finley; sister Connie Sue Kennedy of Bucyrus and her sons—Rod's nephews—Patrick (Eunice) Collene and Aaron Collene; father-in-law Don McLaughlin, Sr. of Mt. Vernon; brother-in-law Don McLaughlin, Jr. (Connie) and their children—Rod's nephew and nieces—Chris (Kaylee), Donia, and Faith McLaughlin.
In addition to his parents, Rod was preceded in death by his first wife Connie Sue (Taylor) Shofner; step-son Scott Finley; and mother-in-law Goldie McLaughlin.
His family will receive friends 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 in New Life Church of Christ (195 W Durbin Ave, Bellville, OH 44813) where his funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM officiated by Pastor Steve Kistler. In celebration of Rod's life, the Shofner family requests guests to refrain from wearing black—wear bright colors instead! Military honors at the church will be performed by American Legion Post #535 of Bellville. His final resting place will be Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville at a later date.
Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or the National Kidney Foundation
may be brought to his services or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Rodney's family. Share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com