Roger L. Ransom
Lykens - Roger Lyle Ransom, 69 of the Lykens area, is now with his personal Savior, Jesus Christ after being called home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 following his death at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born January 17, 1950 in Bucyrus to the late Lyle and Corrine (Rossman) Ransom. Roger was a 1968 graduate of Wynford High School where he contributed to the success of both their basketball and baseball teams. He also played trumpet in the band and the Royal Brass. Roger went onto play baseball at Heidelberg College and graduated with his bachelor's degree in education in 1972. Shortly thereafter, he met Deborah Jean Kissling at a church youth retreat and on July 26, 1975 they were married.
Roger was a positive influence on many students in the Wynford school system throughout his 32 years of teaching. He mainly taught six grade social studies and his favorite topic was early American History. Following his retirement in 2004, he remained a part of the Wynford family by working as a school custodian. This change of pace allowed him continued interaction with students and lasted until his retirement in 2018.
Roger was a faithful man to God, and his family. He was a longtime member of Wayside Chapel where he previously served as a song leader, deacon, choir member and youth director. He was active in the lives of his children; following them in their interests and he was never shy of letting others know how or where life had taken them. He and Debbie enjoyed doing home projects together, they dabbled in music by playing guitar and singing, and they occasionally took day trips around the state of Ohio when the opportunity arose. Roger always enjoyed making others laugh and had a witty personality. He was an avid sports fan and loved following the Cleveland Indians and Browns, Boston Celtics, and rooting on his Ohio State Buckeyes. And no matter where Roger went, sweet tea was a must; the sweeter, the better.
In addition to Debbie, his wife of 44 years, Roger is survived by children, Laura (Vincent) Briedis, Kirk (Anzhela) Ransom, Tricia Ransom and Kevin Ransom; grandchildren, Inessa and Brennan Ransom and was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his third grandchild. He is also survived by brother, Phillip (Veronica) Ransom; mother-in-law, Velma Jean Kissling and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by an infant brother and his father-in-law, Gerold Kissling.
His family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Tuesday, January 7 at Wise Funeral Service. His funeral will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday at Wayside Chapel where friends may also pay their respects one hour prior to the funeral. His brother-in-law, Pastor Jerry Kissling along with Pastor Tim Compton will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to the Wynford Academic Boosters, Gideons International or Wayside Chapel. These gifts will be accepted at the funeral home or church on morning of services. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020