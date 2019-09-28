|
Ronald Bear
Bucyrus - Ronald E. Bear, 89, of Bucyrus died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus after months of declining health.
He was born in Bucyrus on March 13, 1930 to the late O.S. and Golda V. (Williams) Bear and graduated from Holmes-Liberty in 1948. He then served in the US Army before returning to marry Peggy A. Fisher on January 14, 1951.
Ron and Peggy moved to Nebraska where he enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator. They returned to Crawford County in 1958 where he worked for Pickwick Farms and Ohio Crane before discovering a passion for teaching. He taught diesel mechanics for 20 years at Pioneer Vocational School. The boys he taught were like his very own, having a way of transforming many of them from "wildcat boys" to responsible young adults. Bear Land Development was a company he formed while teaching and the work kept him busy outside the classroom. Ron "moved to town" in 1995 and always kept busy grading yards for Tim Lutz or spending time in his woodshop repairing antiques. He loved and supported his family and looked forward to spending time with them at their store and in their homes.
Ron's life changed forever when he became a Born-again Christian in 1986. He worshiped over the years at the Bucyrus Alliance, Gospel Baptist, and Bucyrus Nazarene churches. He was also a longtime member of the NRA.
Ron is survived by daughter, Marcia (Eric) Griebling; grandchildren, Joshua (Amber) Leitzy and Marissa (Alvin) Stinehelfer; and great grandchildren, Kaden Leitzy and Emma Stinehelfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Bear; son, Rodney E. Bear; and brothers, James and Robert.
Ron's funeral will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 6:00 pm at Wise Funeral Service where his family will receive friends prior to the service from 4-6 pm. He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery on Monday at 1:00 pm with military rites by the US Army Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail. Memorial contributions can be made payable to The Gideons through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Ron's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 28, 2019