Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald R. Coleman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald R. Coleman Obituary
Ronald R. Coleman

Bucyrus - Ronald R. Coleman, 77, Bucyrus died October 8, 2019 at his home after months of failing health.

He was born on January 9, 1942 to the late William Coleman and Betty (Terwilliger) Coleman and graduated from North Robinson in 1960. He served in the Army and married his high school sweetheart, Karen J. Smith, on February 18, 1961. Ron worked for PPG in Crestline for over 40 years.

Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Coleman; three sons, Timothy (Cathe), Michael (Melanie), and Christopher Coleman; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a half-brother, Russell Coleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Eugene Nichols.

Ron's services will take place on Monday, October 14 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. His family will receive friends from 3-5:55 pm and his funeral will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jarrod Schaaf officiating. Military Rites by the US Army Honor Guard will conclude the evening. He will be inurned in the Crawford County Memory Gardens Columbarium on a later date.

Memorial donations can be made payable to St. Paul Lutheran Church and given at the funeral home. Memories can be shared on Ron's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now