Ronald R. Coleman
Bucyrus - Ronald R. Coleman, 77, Bucyrus died October 8, 2019 at his home after months of failing health.
He was born on January 9, 1942 to the late William Coleman and Betty (Terwilliger) Coleman and graduated from North Robinson in 1960. He served in the Army and married his high school sweetheart, Karen J. Smith, on February 18, 1961. Ron worked for PPG in Crestline for over 40 years.
Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Coleman; three sons, Timothy (Cathe), Michael (Melanie), and Christopher Coleman; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a half-brother, Russell Coleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Eugene Nichols.
Ron's services will take place on Monday, October 14 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. His family will receive friends from 3-5:55 pm and his funeral will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jarrod Schaaf officiating. Military Rites by the US Army Honor Guard will conclude the evening. He will be inurned in the Crawford County Memory Gardens Columbarium on a later date.
Memorial donations can be made payable to St. Paul Lutheran Church and given at the funeral home. Memories can be shared on Ron's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019