Ronda (Clady) Hargrove
Albuquerque, NM - Ronda (Clady) Hargrove (59) passed Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a 6 month battle with cancer. She was born January 29, 1961 in Bucyrus to Allan and Helen (Kocher) Clady of Bloomville. Ronda was a graduate of Buckeye Central High School, Class of 1979 and a 1983 graduate of Bowling Green State University, Ohio. Ronda truly enjoyed travelling, especially across Europe exploring over 15 different countries. Her three favorite cities were Paris, Prague and Athens. She was an avid reader and was fascinated with medieval art and history, which she studied throughout her lifetime. She had many talents to include cooking, mixing a delicious cocktail, ping pong, playing the piano, painting, party planning, and interior home staging and decoration, to name a few. Relaxing on the beach and being around water always put a big smile on Ronda's face. Most importantly, Ronda loved spending quality time with family and friends. She especially cherished family traditions and gatherings at grandma's and grandpa's house. Ronda also contributed greatly to the community, volunteering countless hours with the Boy & Girl Scouts of America, school programs, multiple charity organizations and children ministries at various locations throughout the US. Her positive attitude, kind heart, love for life and selfless sacrifice helped shape and influence the lives of countless people in a positive and meaningful manner. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile that lit up the room. Above all else, she was a loving and caring mother, devoted wife, incredible daughter and sister, and special friend to so many. Although she will be dearly missed by her family and many other people here on earth, her work has just begun as an angel expanding the kingdom of heaven. God bless her!
Ronda is survived by her parents, Helen and Allan Clady, husband of 28 Years: William R. Hargrove of Albuquerque, NM, daughter: Samantha (Steven) Myers of Columbus, son: Eion Hargrove of Albuquerque, NM, brother: Rick (Susan) Clady of New Washington along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A drive thru visitation to show support for the family will be held at the Nazareth Lutheran Church, 6411 St. Rt. 4, Bloomville, Ohio 44818 on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the celebration of life service at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at the Nazareth Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family that will be attending the Celebration of life service are also encouraged to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society
, 555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio, 43017. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
, Eastman Funeral Home 419-929-3781