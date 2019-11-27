|
|
Ronna Lea Sweeney
Bucyrus - Ronna Lea Sweeney, 46, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Kenton on January 9, 1973 to Ronald and Judy (Long) Titus.
On August 6, 1994, she married Ronnie J. Sweeney, Jr. and he survives along with three children: Dalton (fiancee, Mihalia Echevarria) Sweeney, Savannah Sweeney, and Garrett Sweeney, all of Bucyrus. Ronna is also survived by her father, Ron Titus of Kenton; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie J. (Phyllis Jean) Sweeney, Sr. of Bucyrus; and paternal grandmother, Ruth Titus of Kenton. Ronna was preceded in death her mother, Judy Titus; and maternal grandmother, Pat Long.
Ronna was a loving and devoted mother who loved spending time with her children. She especially loved taking trips to Disney World. She was also an amateur writer and loved to twirl a baton.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019