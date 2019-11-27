Services
Schindewolf-Stevens-Stout Funeral Home Inc
200 E Columbus St
Kenton, OH 43326
(419) 673-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronna Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronna Lea Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronna Lea Sweeney Obituary
Ronna Lea Sweeney

Bucyrus - Ronna Lea Sweeney, 46, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born in Kenton on January 9, 1973 to Ronald and Judy (Long) Titus.

On August 6, 1994, she married Ronnie J. Sweeney, Jr. and he survives along with three children: Dalton (fiancee, Mihalia Echevarria) Sweeney, Savannah Sweeney, and Garrett Sweeney, all of Bucyrus. Ronna is also survived by her father, Ron Titus of Kenton; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie J. (Phyllis Jean) Sweeney, Sr. of Bucyrus; and paternal grandmother, Ruth Titus of Kenton. Ronna was preceded in death her mother, Judy Titus; and maternal grandmother, Pat Long.

Ronna was a loving and devoted mother who loved spending time with her children. She especially loved taking trips to Disney World. She was also an amateur writer and loved to twirl a baton.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -