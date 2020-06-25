Rosalyn Ann Stuckey



Sheridan, IN - Rosalyn Ann Stuckey, age 84, of Sheridan, Indiana, passed away Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Indiana.



Born April 21, 1936 in Boone County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Frederick G. and Edna Lois (Bannon) Shoemaker. She was a graduate of both Carmel High School and Ball State University. Growing up, Rosalyn was involved 4-H. Her dedication to the activity earned her the privilege of being recognized as a 10 year member, an accomplishment that she was very proud of.



On January 8, 1961 Rosalyn married the love of her life, Francis "Gene" Stuckey, and set off on a lifelong journey side by side with her best friend. For many decades, Rosalyn and Gene carefully tended to the orchards, lovingly cared for the vegetable plots and watched over the store at Stuckey's Farm Market, located near Sheridan on the Hamilton-Boone County line. It was hard work, but also a labor of love. Together they offered a much needed and appreciated service to the community by providing fresh produce year after year. They also helped multiple generations create wonderful memories of visiting the farm and sharing adventures with their families.



Rosalyn's strength of faith and compassion for other people led her into mission work. She, along with Gene, loved to travel and to help where they were needed, completing many mission trips throughout the 80's and 90's. She also served on the Board of Directors for Christian Service International (CSI) for many years.



Rosalyn attended Heartland Church.



Family was a very important part of Rosalyn's life; nearly every activity was a family affair. Whether it was working at the farm, going on mission trips, or just traveling to see the kids and grandkids, family was always the driving force.



Rosalyn is survived by her 2 sons, Steven E. Stuckey (Diana) of Sheridan, and Kent A. Stuckey (Laura) of Bucyrus, Ohio; 6 grandchildren, Ben Stuckey (Meredith), Zach Stuckey (Kelsey), Ethan Stuckey (Hannah), all of Bucyrus, Ohio, Alicia Stuckey of Westfield, Kristie Stuckey of Fairfax, Iowa, and Heather Correll (Travis) of Kokomo; 1 great grandson, Hayden Correll; 3 great granddaughters, Waylynn Stuckey, Mayla Stuckey, and Ruby Stuckey; her sister in law, Eleanor Moffitt of Carmel; 4 nieces and 1 nephew.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dwight M. Shoemaker; sister in law, Sandra Shoemaker; and by her loving husband and partner through life, Gene Stuckey, on March 27, 2018.



Private family services will be held at the funeral home on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020



Following the funeral, Rosalyn will be laid to rest at Mts. Runn Cemetery in rural Boone County. Friends and family are invited to gather at the graveside for the committal service.



Pastor Bill Salsbery will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be presented to either Heartland Ministries Church, 3611 S.R. 19, Sharpsville, Indiana 46068, or to Christian Services International (CSI), 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo, Indiana 46901.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kercheval Funeral Home in Sheridan.









