Rose Boyle
BUCYRUS - Rose A. Boyle, age 96, went to be with the Lord January 4, 2020. Rose was born to the late John and Rosa (Szervaczi) Sabo May 12, 1923 in Bucyrus Ohio. Rose is preceded in death by parents, husband Neil Boyle, brothers, John Sabo, Paul Sabo, Joe Sabo, and Michael Sabo; sisters, infant, Helen, and Mary Ann Sabo.
Rose is survived by children, Bonnie Hardin, Lori (Vince) Dean, and Patti (Brent) Zimmerman; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Rose was a graduate of North Robinson H.S. Class of 1941. Rose worked for General Electric from 1947-1982 when she retired after 35 years. She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Church, involved in the Rosary Alter Society, and Eucharistic Minister of the Parish. She assisted with Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels for a number of years. Rose also was active in St Vincent DePaul Society.
Services will be at 11AM at Holy Trinity Church. The rosary will be recited at 10:30 The family invites friends to visit an hour before services from 10AM-11AM at Munz-Pirnstill. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Church or St Vincent De Paul. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020