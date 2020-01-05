Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Boyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Boyle Obituary
Rose Boyle

BUCYRUS - Rose A. Boyle, age 96, went to be with the Lord January 4, 2020. Rose was born to the late John and Rosa (Szervaczi) Sabo May 12, 1923 in Bucyrus Ohio. Rose is preceded in death by parents, husband Neil Boyle, brothers, John Sabo, Paul Sabo, Joe Sabo, and Michael Sabo; sisters, infant, Helen, and Mary Ann Sabo.

Rose is survived by children, Bonnie Hardin, Lori (Vince) Dean, and Patti (Brent) Zimmerman; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Rose was a graduate of North Robinson H.S. Class of 1941. Rose worked for General Electric from 1947-1982 when she retired after 35 years. She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Church, involved in the Rosary Alter Society, and Eucharistic Minister of the Parish. She assisted with Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels for a number of years. Rose also was active in St Vincent DePaul Society.

Services will be at 11AM at Holy Trinity Church. The rosary will be recited at 10:30 The family invites friends to visit an hour before services from 10AM-11AM at Munz-Pirnstill. Memorials may be made to the Catholic Church or St Vincent De Paul. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now