Ruby B. Farmer
Bucyrus - Ruby Farmer, 79, of Bucyrus died early Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus after a sudden and unexpected illness.
She was born October 13, 1939 in Swords Creek, Virginia to the late Arthur and Gracie (Pinion) Rose and made her way to Bucyrus where she met a young man named Dixie Farmer. Dixie had just returned from service in the USMC and was originally from the same part of Virginia. They married on December 8, 1965 and shared 45 years of marriage until his death on December 28, 2010.
Ruby loved her family and enjoyed every moment she could spend with them. No phone call or conversation was complete before she got the rundown on how everyone was doing and what they were up to. In earlier years, Ruby bowled in a women's league and, although she didn't drive, she was always up for a ride. She and Dixie were often on the go running errands and at home she enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles and word searches.
Ruby is survived by children, Marlene (Dan) Fox, Elcie (Chris) Robinette, and Marvin (Terri) Farmer; grandchildren, Britny Fox, Ashley Farmer, and Jordan Robinette; great grandchildren, Kayson and Kyndal Pfeiffer; three sisters, Lori Hendrickson, Anna Pearl (Arthur) McGlothlin, and Charlotte (Estel) Vance; and many extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harley Rose, Ellis Rose, Carl Rose, and Clyde Rose and sisters, Elsie Randolph-Sheets, Gay VanDorn, and Polly Plaster.
Private graveside services were held in Oakwood Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to make them payable to Gifts for Yanks, an organization whose support Ruby appreciated over the years. Donations can be given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Ruby's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 7, 2019