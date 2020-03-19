|
|
Russell Crokie
Bucyrus - Russell W. Crokie, 73, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus where he had resided for two months.
He was born January 30, 1947 in Bucyrus to the late Gabriel Sr. and Mary Ellen (Rogers) Crokie. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1967 and married Lu Ann Kauble on December 15, 1973. They shared 32 years of marriage. Russell provided loving care to Lu Ann at home as she was afflicted with MS the last 18 years of her life until her death on December 22, 2005.
Russell worked as a flame cutter just as his father had done, working for Ohio Crane, Komatsu Dresser, and finally Eagle Crusher. He had a great work ethic and took interest in detective work. He finished Private Detective coursework and could often be found with his metal detector seeking various treasures. In his teens, Russell worked for Norton's Greenhouse and always had his plants and flowers at home looking nice. He loved animals through his work for the Michael family and Pickwick Farms and enjoyed the companionship of his dogs, Izzy and Ebony. He was an active member of the former Bucyrus congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and was currently a member of the Galion congregation.
Russell is survived by daughters, Kara Ann (Marshall) Byrne and Angie Tallman (Andy Stuckert); grandchildren, Riley Candel and Devin Zarcone; great granddaughter, Ava; siblings, Karen (Bernard) Furry, Kathleen (Michael) Seffernick, and Gabriel Crokie Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Russell was preceded in death by granddaughter, Cheyenne Candel and twin brother, Roger.
FFamily will join friends for a graveside funeral on Saturday, March 21 at 2:00 pm in Oakwood Cemetery with Bernard Furry sharing. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to be made payable to Jehovah's Witness or a and can be given at the service or sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Russell's page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020