Russell Jack Peterman
Russell Jack Peterman, age 87, passed away on December 17, 2019, in Findlay, Ohio. Russell was born to Russell James Peterman and E. Marie (Blackburn) Peterman on March 3, 1932 in Bucyrus, Ohio and they predeceased him. Russell was a graduate of Bucyrus High School (Class of 1950) and thereafter proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Firedrake during the Korean conflict. He was awarded the National Defense, Korean Service, United Nations and Good Conduct medals. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Russell enrolled at The Ohio State University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1958. In early 1959, while working as an auditor for the Glidden Company in Cleveland, Ohio, Russell met his future wife, Sally Rapp, at a chance meeting at a downtown restaurant. He and Sally were married on August 24, 1959 and shortly thereafter, Russell accepted a job with Marathon Oil Company and the couple made Findlay, Ohio their first and last home. Russell was employed by Marathon Oil Company for over 30 years. Upon retirement, Russell served as the project manager for the expansion of the Sycamore Springs Golf course into an 18- hole links style course. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church and was a faithful servant.
Russell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally, his four children, John Peterman (Julie) of Findlay, Ohio, Laura M. Peterman of Westerville, Ohio, Christine A. Peterman (Beverly) of Asheville, North Carolina and Michael W. Peterman (Jana) of West Chester, Ohio, his brother, Eugene Peterman of San Carlos, California and sister Daria Peterman Greening (John) of Palatine, Illinois. He is also survived by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Russell was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church and lived a full life of faith.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm Friday, April 17, 2019 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, April 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Findlay with Pastor Mike Maskell officiating. The Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad will present military rites. In lieu of flowers, Russell requested donations be made in his memory to City Mission of Findlay, 510 W. Main Cross, Findlay, Ohio 45840, the First Baptist Church, 1635 Fostoria Ave, Findlay, OH 45840, or the Branch Life Church, 88 Glocker Way 254, Pottstown, PA 19465. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff members of Birchaven Village for heir devotion, kindness and loving care of Russell, Sally and his family. Arrangements entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences are welcomed by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019