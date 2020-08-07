1/1
Ruth Ann Leonhart
Ruth Ann Leonhart

Bucyrus - Ruth Ann Leonhart, 79 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Ruth was born October 29, 1940 in Nevada to the late Clarence and Rowena (McLaughlin) Motter. She was married June 29, 1991 to Robert C. Leonhart who survives. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Milton and Jerry Motter.

Ruth is also survived by daughter Darlene (Russ) Patrick of Bucyrus; grandchildren James (Amanda) Patrick of New Washington and Amber (Kenny) Flores of Marion; step sons Mike (Jennifer) Leonhart and Darin Leonhart both of Bucyrus; step granddaughter Charlyn Leonhart; brothers Paul (Joyce) Motter of Bucyrus and Darryl (Nancy) Motter of Bucyrus; sister in law Deb Motter of Bucyrus; and brother in law Kenneth Leonhart of New Washington.

Ruth retired from Swan Rubber in 1997 after 35 years. She graduated from Nevada High School in 1960 and has kept in close contact with class member for many years. She was a member of Wayside Chapel and loved baking pies, sewing of which she made many purses, and her dog "Sweetie". Ruth was known for riding motorcycles and was the first women in Crawford County to get a license.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in St. Johns Cemetery, New Washington. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Wayside Chapel and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
