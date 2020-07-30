1/1
Ruth M. Adams
Ruth M. Adams

Bucyrus - Ruth M. Adams, 94, of Bucyrus died early Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

She was born October 24, 1925 in Bucyrus to the late George and Una (Hertzer) Heckler and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1943. She married Willard H. Adams on November 24, 1946 and they shared 51 years of love, travel, and family until his death on August 3, 1998.

Ruth will be remembered for her giving and caring spirit. She was an active member of St. John's UCC, the former Modern Homemaker's Club, and volunteered at Fairhaven Community. She and Willard traveled a lot to see their children and grandchildren. Anyone who tried "Grandma's Cookies" found them delicious and looked forward to the next batch. She loved hosting her family and still had them all at her home for Thanksgiving.

Ruth is survived by children, Richard (Betty) Adams of South Carolina, Barbara (Chris) Dear of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Gregory (Janice) Adams of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole) Adams of Copley, Ohio, Jonathan (Brandy) Adams of Aiken, South Carolina, Stacey (Joshua) Clemente of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, Angela (Mark) Gerow of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, Theodore (Alex) Adams of Tijeras, New Mexico, and Jane (Julian Avale) Adams of Akron, Ohio; great grandchildren, Ryan Adams, Zachary Adams, Henry Adams, Addison Clemente, Tylar Clemente, Joshua Gerow, Kara Gerow, and Devon Gerow ; and her sister, Mary Louise Orris of The Villages, Florida. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, Theodore Heckler and infant sister, Harriet Susan.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, Ruth's family will be holding a private service as she is laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to St. John's UCC or American Cancer Society and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Memories and photos can be shared on Ruth's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
