Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Chatfield, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Chatfield, OH
Ryan M. Tuck


1980 - 2019
Ryan M. Tuck Obituary
Ryan M. Tuck

DELAWARE - Ryan Michael Tuck, 39 of Delaware, OH passed away on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Grant Hospital in Columbus, OH. Ryan was born June 24, 1980 in Indianapolis, IN to Randall and Cynthia (Moomaw) Tuck who live in Delaware,OH. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother Corey (Debbie) Tuck of Lebanon, OH; sister Shelley (Phil) Albanese of Orlando, FL; nieces and nephews Adriana, Vinny, Micah, and Acee; maternal grandmother Mary Moomaw of Attica, OH; aunts and uncles Dorothy Robey of New Washington, OH, Marilyn (Don) Ballreich of Tiffin, OH, Jan Howell of Prescott Valley, AZ, Tonya (James) Miller of Loveland, OH, and Lynn Delahunty (Bill Schutz) of Cape Coral, FL; as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Albert and Clara Tuck, maternal grandfather Richard Moomaw; uncle James Tuck and aunt Joan Tuck.

Ryan graduated from Eaton H.S. in 1999 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Ecology from The Ohio State University in 2012. He was a resident of Delaware, OH for the past 15 years. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Ohio State fan traveling to many games.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the Nazareth Lutheran Church,Chatfield, OH with Rev. Ed Hunker officiating. The family will receive friends and family at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 14, 2019
