Sandra K. Blankenship
BUCYRUS - Sandra Kaye Blankenship, 77, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home.
Sandy was born March 11, 1943 in Bucyrus to the late George E. and Sara A. (Armstrong) Powers. In 1958, she married the love of her life, Aaron "Hiway" Blankenship and he precedes her in death. Sandy spent many years working at Ralphie's Bar where she loved socializing with the regulars and lastly worked at Burcliff Industries, retiring in the mid-1990s.
She loved being around family and always looked forward to holiday gatherings. Sandy enjoyed playing BINGO, her handheld poker game and rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy or the Wheel of Fortune. Probably one of her most favorite pastimes was searching out deals at garage sales and auctions.
She is survived by three children, Dianne (Thomas) Alberty, Deborah (Charles) Ruppert and Steven Blankenship; six grandchildren who loving referred to her as "Sugar Ma", Teena (Tyson) Alberty, Thomas (Stacee) Alberty, Cassandra "CJ" (Dominic) Wiparina, Kayce (Matthew) Sweet, Lauren Lahman and Lacey Lahman; numerous great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Ed (Ellen) Powers and Paul Skaggs as well as one son-in-law, Roger Lahman.
Sandy was deeply saddened by the recent loss of her daughter, Rhonda Sue Lahman and was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Luther Powers.
Her family will receive friends from 10 - 11:55 am Friday, October 9 at Wise Funeral Service, where her funeral will be held that day beginning at 12:00 pm with Pastor Bobby Wallar officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donation can be made payable to a family member and will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
