Sandra L. Britt
BUCYRUS - Sandra L. Britt, 80 of Bucyrus passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, 2020 in North Robinson. Sandra was born August 13, 1940 in Galion to the late Hiram Issac and Mary DeVere (Leonard) Poland. She was married September 17, 1981 to Larry Britt who preceded her in death on December 13, 2001. She was also preceded in death by brothers Willard, Mart, and Herbert Poland and sisters Shirley "Dolly" Brown, Barbara "Sis" Harvey, and Betty Ashwell.
Sandra is survived by children Herbert (Amanda) Poland of North Robinson, Mark Britt, Katina Mcintyte, and Aaron (Charlie) Britt all of Bucyrus; 9 grandchildren; and siblings Mary "Took" Rarick, Miriam "Kaye" (Ronald) Scott, Karen S. Knapp, John (Virginia) Poland all of Bucyrus and Dale (Joyce) Poland of Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra was a graduate of North Robinson H.S. in 1958. She worked for many years at Struble Drug Store in Bucyrus. Sandra enjoyed camping, yard work, traveling, and being active with the grandkids.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 4:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com