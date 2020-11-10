Sandra L. Stuckey
Sycamore - Sandra L. Stuckey, age 78 of 7247 State Route 100, Sycamore, Ohio died at 8:44 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus, Ohio. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Nevada, Ohio to Byron and Ursal (Beamer) Lahr. She married Allen G. Stuckey on April 7, 1963 and he survives.
Surviving are the following children, Lynn (Gary) Fisher, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Amy (Damon) Mollenkopf, Westerville, Ohio and Chris (Ashleigh) Stuckey, Bucyrus, Ohio. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel Mollenkopf and Adison and Ava Stuckey. She was preceded in death by one brother, Chet Lahr.
Sandra was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the family farm. She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, Ohio where over the years served on many committees of the church. She was a 1959 graduate of Bucyrus High School and was a member of the Red Hatters.
A graveside service for Sandra will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. John Baseline Cemetery, Crawford County with Vicar Tanyce Addison officiating. It is suggested that everyone attending the graveside service wear a mask and social distance.
Memorial contributions can be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com