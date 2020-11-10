1/1
Sandra L. Stuckey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra L. Stuckey

Sycamore - Sandra L. Stuckey, age 78 of 7247 State Route 100, Sycamore, Ohio died at 8:44 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus, Ohio. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Nevada, Ohio to Byron and Ursal (Beamer) Lahr. She married Allen G. Stuckey on April 7, 1963 and he survives.

Surviving are the following children, Lynn (Gary) Fisher, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Amy (Damon) Mollenkopf, Westerville, Ohio and Chris (Ashleigh) Stuckey, Bucyrus, Ohio. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Andrew and Rachel Mollenkopf and Adison and Ava Stuckey. She was preceded in death by one brother, Chet Lahr.

Sandra was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the family farm. She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, Ohio where over the years served on many committees of the church. She was a 1959 graduate of Bucyrus High School and was a member of the Red Hatters.

A graveside service for Sandra will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. John Baseline Cemetery, Crawford County with Vicar Tanyce Addison officiating. It is suggested that everyone attending the graveside service wear a mask and social distance.

Memorial contributions can be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walton-Moore Funeral Home
201 W Saffel Ave
Sycamore, OH 44882
(419) 927-6252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walton-Moore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved