Sandy Pfahler
Galion - Sandra K. Pfahler, 72, of rural Galion passed away early Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Sandy was born in Shelby on September 12, 1947 to the late Arnold E. "Abe" and Margaret L. (Beattie) Foreman. She grew up in North Robinson and graduated from Col. Crawford in 1965. On October 1, 1965 she married her high school sweetheart, David Pfahler.
Sandy was proud to work at The Timken Co. for 33 years where she retired as an inspector. Outside of work, she looked forward to attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved going to the movies and eating out with Dave and her brother and sister-in-law. Her children knew her as a loving and caring mom and wonderful grandmother who put others' needs ahead of her own and baked delicious Christmas cookies. No family gathering was complete without a competitive game of dominoes.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Sandy is survived by children, Amy Vidrick (Steve Runyon), Anissa (Lamar) Haney, and Andrew (Rachel) Pfahler; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, and Jacob Vidrick, Dalton, Kyle, and Collin Haney, and Courtney, Aidan, Owen, and Gavin Pfahler; brother, Danny Foreman; and sister-in-law, Barb Foreman. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob Foreman.
Friends and family can share in a Celebration of Life on SATURDAY, JANUARY 18 at 2:00 pm at St Paul Lutheran Church in North Robinson with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Col. Crawford Lions Club or and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Sandy's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020