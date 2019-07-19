Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Globe Family Funeral Chapel,
7975 Lower Kinney Road
Camp Dix, OH
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix
Sarah Kathryn Jordan Roe Sexton


1942 - 2019
Sarah Kathryn Jordan Roe Sexton Obituary
Sarah Kathryn Jordan Roe Sexton

Clay City - Mrs. Sarah Kathryn Jordan Roe Sexton, age 77, of Clay City, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born on May 26, 1942, in Lewis County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Millard and Alma Parker Jordan.

Sarah was a member of Powells Valley Baptist Church and she enjoyed camping, going to AM Vets and cooking for them, feeding people and spending time with her family. Sarah retired as the last postmaster of North Robinson, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vinson Roe; her second husband, Norman Sexton; one brother, Queen Jordan; and one sister, Betty Jones.

Sarah is survived by one son, Paul Roe (Heather) of Clay City, Kentucky; one daughter, Kay Murphy (Jeff) of Clay City, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Will Murphy, Natalie Murphy, Vinson Roe, Davida Poitevint, Zoe Roe; two great grand children, Riddick Poitevint, Liam Murphy and one on the way; two brothers, Ralph Jordan (Violet) and Lowell Jordan (Rosa), all of Vanceburg, Kentucky; and one half brother, Bill Conley (Maria) of Camp Dix, Kentucky. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Camp Dix, Kentucky, with Brother Terry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Stone Cemetery in Camp Dix, Kentucky.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road, Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 19, 2019
