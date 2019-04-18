|
Sarah York
Upper Sandusky - Sarah E. York, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:03pm at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Sarah was born on March 21, 1939 in Crawford County, Ohio, to Aaron and Mildred
(Gardner) Nordyke, both of whom are deceased. She was once married to Ronald York Sr. and he is deceased, and also she had a very special friend, Glenn Scheff, and he is also deceased.
She is survived by 5 children: Anna (Lonnie Sr.) Koehler of Upper Sandusky, Ron York Jr. of Bucyrus, Sheila (Larry Zoll) York of Upper Sandusky, Michelle Swinehart of Upper Sandusky, and Tracy (Phillip) Wagner of Nevada. 9 grandchildren: Tiffany (Brian) Thiel, Lonnie Koehler Jr., Matthew (Jessica) Koehler, Eddie Cummings, Joey (Ellen) Cummings, Andrew Wagner, Austin Wagner, Mark (Chandra) Wagner, Michaela Wagner, along with 13 great grandchildren.
Sarah is also survived by 4 brothers: James Nordyke of Upper Sandusky, Terry Nordyke of Carey, Michael (Bev) Nordyke of New Riegel, Donald Nordyke of Yellville, Arkansas, 5 sisters: Rebecca (Everett) Taylor of Upper Sandusky, Louise Treadway of Wharton, Donna (Andrew) Roberts of Upper Sandusky, Phyllis Sigler of Creston, and Marilyn Toops of Upper Sandusky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Lilly Cummings, a brother, Thomas Nordyke, and 3 sisters, Toni Kaye Nordyke, Patricia Ann DeJean, and Arlene Richards, and a son in law Scot Swinehart.
Sarah was a homemaker and had worked at a variety of places in Upper Sandusky.
She attended Harpster United Methodist Church, the Wyandot Council on Aging and the Nevada Lions Club.
For hobbies she enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, pencil drawing, and watching the Wheel of Fortune.
A Celebrating of Life Service for Sarah York will be held at 8:00pm, Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.
Visitations will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Council on Aging, or The , or the and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 18, 2019