Saundra Jo Keith



Mansfield - Saundra Keith spoke the language of kindness. And as a registered nurse, she dispensed comfort and compassion - no prescription required. Blessed with the gift of helping others - she genuinely cared for family and friends - she perfectly blended nursing and helping, professionally and personally.



Saundra passed away Friday May 31, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 73.



Born Saundra Jo Donnenwirth on December 24, 1945 in Bucyrus to William and Jeanne (Rockwell) Donnenwirth, she was graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1963. She earned her nursing degree from the Riverside Hospital School of Nursing and later her BSN in Nursing from The Ohio State University.



Saundra worked as an RN in Chicago and Kent before returning to work in Bucyrus and Mansfield. She later worked again at OhioHealth Riverside, but always mentioned her year as the park nurse at Sea World - "nursing those dolphin bites and wading with Shamu!"



She was a voracious reader, deep in the latest Patterson novel or similar mystery.



She is survived by her husband Randy Keith, whom she married July 9, 1987; a brother Michael (Darla) Donnenwirth of Bucyrus, nieces and nephews Tim Shade and Mark Shade both of Mansfield, Jean Hussey of Mozambique, Nichelle Atkinson of Bucyrus and Michael Donnenwirth II of Columbus; and seven great nieces and great nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents William "Doc" and Jeanne Donnenwirth, a sister Linda Shade and a nephew William Shade.



Though no public service will be held, her family wishes that Saundra's memory will be held close in your heart as you remember her and share some kindness.



The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving her family. Share with them a message of support online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary