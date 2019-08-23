|
Sharon A. Jacobs Knodell Griebling
BUCYRUS - Sharon Ann Griebling, 76, of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly but of natural causes Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home.
She was born February 3, 1943 in Bucyrus to the late Byron and Mary Louise (Bower) Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by her stepmom, Thelma Jacobs. Sharon was a 1961 graduate of Col. Crawford High School and was active as a cheerleader during her school years. She had attended the branch campus of OSU for a short time before committing her life to raising her three children. As they grew, Sharon took a position as a teacher's aide and spent several years positively impacting the lives of many students in the Bucyrus School District. She will also be remembered for her years of employment at Society Bank, BC&G Weithman, Moe's Acoustical, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Mid-Ohio is where she met Alan L. Griebling and, in October of 1993, they married and have enjoyed traveling, attending OSU football games, as well as spending time with family and friends over the past 26 years.
Sharon's life revolved around her family. She wore out many roads traveling to and from her kids' and grandkids' sporting events or other activities and she cherished every minute. The Bratwurst Festival was a special time, as it brought everyone together and there were tons of memories created on the many vacations shared over the years. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge in Bucyrus and loved keeping in contact over lunch or dinner gatherings with friends and classmates. Sharon loved animals of all kinds and spoiled her dogs Lizzie, Sloopy, Gracie, and Cuddles. When not on the go, she could often be found exercising her brain with a crossword puzzle or a good book.
In addition to her husband Al, Sharon is survived by her greatest accomplishments, her three children, Jacki (Knodell) Shell of Crestline, Shawn Knodell and wife Michelle of Ottoville, and Kris Knodell and wife Shelley of Delaware. Five grandchildren, who referred to her as Nana, Jordan Shell, Madison Knodell, Elijah Knodell, Kelsey Knodell, and McKenzie Knodell; one brother, Michael (Susan) Jacobs of Bucyrus as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 1-4 pm Sunday, August 25 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, where her funeral will be held at 10:30 am Monday with Pastor Dan Rebon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and will be accepted through the funeral home. Memories and photographs are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 23, 2019