Sharon K. Booher
Findlay - Sharon K. Booher, age 78 of Findlay and previously of Bucyrus, passed away at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospice in Mansfield, Ohio. Sharon was born on March 10, 1942 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Park and Doris (Litzenberg) Chambers.
Sharon married William R. Booher in Findlay on September 3, 1961. Sharon and Bill enjoyed 58 years together before his passing on November 22, 2019. Surviving are a son, Jeff (Karen) Booher of Bucyrus, Ohio; a daughter, Tammy (Earl) Sleek of Fostoria, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicole (Paul) Flores, Danielle Gordon, Jessica Gordon (Paul Striff), Justin (Angee) Booher, and Jacob (Madalyn) Booher; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, DuWayne (Kathy) Chambers of Findlay, Ohio, and Conard (Nancy) Chambers of Anchorage, Alaska; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Maxine Shell, of Van Wert, Ohio; brothers-in-law, James (Phyllis) Adams of Van Wert, Ohio and Larry Klinger of Van Wert, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lori Anne Booher, a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Klinger and a granddaughter, Sharia Gordon.
Sharon and Bill were members of the First United Church of Christ in Findlay.
Sharon worked for Marathon Oil Company as an administrative assistant until moving to Bucyrus in 1972. Sharon held numerous administrative office positions over the years until she and Bill purchased Home Office Supply in 1980 in Bucyrus. Sharon ran that business and grew the company to eventually expand to a second location in Tiffin, Ohio. Sharon and Bill sold the company to their son in 1992 to pursue their venture in owning and operating Foxfire Campground in Nevada, Ohio. Sharon and Bill expanded the campground, adding many new amenities including a new office and store building, laundry facility and commercial in-ground pool for campers and community to enjoy. Bill and Sharon sold the campground and retired in 2002, eventually moving back to Findlay.
Sharon was involved in many local and civic organizations during her business career, including Altrusa Club, Business and Professional Womens Club (BPW), and was a member of The Bucyrus & Tiffin Chambers of Commerce. Sharon was also actively involved in the Downtown Retail Merchants Group of Bucyrus in the 80's and the Downtown Revitalization initiative in the late 80's early 90's in Bucyrus. Sharon was an entrepreneur at heart and had a brilliant financial mind. She and Bill were constantly exploring possible business ventures and real estate; the family couldn't keep up with them.
Sharon had a wonderful sense of humor and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Sharon was always there for her family and friends to help whenever and wherever she could. She loved her "kitties" and had a compassionate heart towards any and all animals, a quality she inherited from her father. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts and minds.
Visitation will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay Ohio.
A funeral service will follow visitation, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home with her grandson Pastor Jacob Booher officiating.
Burial will be private in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Online condolences may be sent via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com
.